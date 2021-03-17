Credit Suisse AG Purchases 268,858 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.47% of Phreesia worth $83,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 337,009 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phreesia by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,003,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $81.59.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,394,451.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,968.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 406,159 shares of company stock worth $25,471,829. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

