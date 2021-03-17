Credit Suisse AG Purchases 286,017 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,017 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Fastenal worth $70,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 449,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

