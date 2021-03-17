Credit Suisse AG Purchases 54,439 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.14% of Cantel Medical worth $71,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMD opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

