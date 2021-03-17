Credit Suisse AG Purchases 80,478 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Hormel Foods worth $76,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

HRL opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

