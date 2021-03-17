Credit Suisse AG Purchases 8,933 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.37% of Manhattan Associates worth $92,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

