Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.56% of Xylem worth $102,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $2,829,812. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.