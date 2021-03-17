Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,604 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.68% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $98,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $16,409,006. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

