Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.50% of Cognex worth $70,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 37.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.