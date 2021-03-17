Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,380 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.79% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $88,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGX opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

