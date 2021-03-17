Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,092,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.77% of Veoneer worth $65,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNE opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

