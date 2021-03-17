Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,386,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $80,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after buying an additional 544,095 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

