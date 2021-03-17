Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,264,276 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264,276 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Infosys worth $65,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Infosys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $297,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.