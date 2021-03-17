Credit Suisse AG Sells 202,642 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,642 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.48% of Duke Realty worth $71,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. AJO LP raised its stake in Duke Realty by 527.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after buying an additional 1,191,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,603,000 after buying an additional 589,292 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRE opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

