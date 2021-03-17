Credit Suisse AG Sells 214,973 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,973 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $81,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.