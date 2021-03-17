Credit Suisse AG Sells 530,173 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 530,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.80% of F5 Networks worth $86,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $201.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.