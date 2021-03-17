Credit Suisse Group Increases Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $33.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

