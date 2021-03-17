Creditcoin Price Hits $7.43 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.43 or 0.00012643 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $4.20 billion and $12.61 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.83 or 1.00102696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036444 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9,399.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00084696 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.