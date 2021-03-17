Crestline Management LP Acquires New Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

ESS traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $294.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.56.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

