Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,229 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners L P raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after buying an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

