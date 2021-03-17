Crestline Management LP Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 33,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.66. 79,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $440.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.37. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

