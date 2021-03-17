Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 221,615 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,501,000 after purchasing an additional 240,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

