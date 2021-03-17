Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 4,500 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 106,305 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.84. 20,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,572. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.