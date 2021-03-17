Crestline Management LP Cuts Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Crestline Management LP decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,092 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Worthington Industries worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.