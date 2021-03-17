Crestline Management LP Grows Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 334.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,293,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA traded down $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 313,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,253. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,581 shares of company stock valued at $58,742,160 over the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.