Crestline Management LP Has $3.16 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crestline Management LP reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. 32,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

