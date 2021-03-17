Crestline Management LP Has $3.40 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Crestline Management LP lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,647 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

QRVO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.18. 18,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

