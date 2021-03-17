Crestline Management LP Has $339.04 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260,866 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics comprises approximately 36.0% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crestline Management LP owned 16.23% of Denali Therapeutics worth $339,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,204. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,618,341 shares of company stock worth $172,799,597. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

