Crestline Management LP Has $4.27 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,252 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 108,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.