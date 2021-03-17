Crestline Management LP Has $7.44 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Crestline Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

AMAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.55. 112,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,947. The stock has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

