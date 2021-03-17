Crestline Management LP Invests $4.09 Million in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.08% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

DEI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. 4,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

