Crestline Management LP Invests $4.75 Million in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000. Alleghany makes up 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $648.10. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $614.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.40. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $663.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -137.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. Alleghany’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.