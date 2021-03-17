Crestline Management LP Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Crestline Management LP cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,765 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 551.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. 3,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

