Crestline Management LP Makes New $13.56 Million Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,000. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 1.4% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

