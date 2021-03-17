Crestline Management LP Makes New $14.32 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,324,000. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.5% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.92. 3,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,115. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.23 and its 200 day moving average is $189.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.