Crestline Management LP Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,434. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.38. 3,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,755. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -259.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.46 and its 200-day moving average is $374.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

