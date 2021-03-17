Crestline Management LP Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crestline Management LP owned 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,598. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.