Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BBL stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 105,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,993. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

