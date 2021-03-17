Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.08% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,978. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

