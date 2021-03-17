Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

