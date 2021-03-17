Crestline Management LP Purchases 31,700 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 317.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lyft by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lyft by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,571,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,590,799 shares of company stock valued at $222,775,579. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 76,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,580. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

