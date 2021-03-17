Crestline Management LP Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,718,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.7% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. 130,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $11,428,415. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

