Crestline Management LP Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,068,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.7% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 572,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $200,711,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.59. 23,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,907. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

