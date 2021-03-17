Crestline Management LP Purchases New Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. 22,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,832. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

