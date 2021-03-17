Crestline Management LP Sells 32,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crestline Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.13. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,775. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

