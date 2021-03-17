Crestline Management LP Sells 3,299 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

