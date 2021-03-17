Crestline Management LP Sells 366,702 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Crestline Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366,702 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 370,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 278,522 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

MT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 116,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

