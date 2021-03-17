Crestline Management LP Sells 64,429 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Crestline Management LP lessened its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,429 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the third quarter valued at $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

