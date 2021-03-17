Crestline Management LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 459,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 12,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

