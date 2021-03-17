Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $116,175,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8,743.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,887,000 after purchasing an additional 548,035 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $62,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

