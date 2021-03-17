Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,000. Anthem makes up 1.7% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 353.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Anthem by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth $813,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Anthem by 12.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $344.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.07 and its 200-day moving average is $302.18.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

